Is Gilmore pondering his Patriots future in this cryptic tweet? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 offseason is shaping up to be a busy one for the New England Patriots.

While finding the quarterback of the future will be priority No. 1, it'll also be worth monitoring the status of All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 30-year-old is under contract through 2021, but he was the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2020 campaign and that will continue to be the case heading into next season.

With Gilmore's future in New England up in the air, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year caused quite a stir with a cryptic tweet posted Thursday night. Take a look below:

2021 will be a interesting year — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 14, 2021

Given how 2020 went -- and how 2021 is going so far -- it's entirely possible Gilmore's tweet is non-football related. But we'd be remiss not to connect it to the four-time Pro Bowler's uncertain future in New England.

Either way, Gilmore is correct. 2021 will be an interesting year indeed.