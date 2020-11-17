Is Gordon Hayward Headed to the Hawks?

Report: Hawks 'in play' to acquire Hayward originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Gordon Hayward sweepstakes are heating up.

Hayward has been a popular subject of trade rumors as we approach Wednesday night's NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics reportedly attempted to send the 30-year-old to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal for Jrue Holiday before the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in and traded for the veteran guard.

Now, another team has emerged as a potential suitor. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday night the Atlanta Hawks are "in play" as a possible destination for Hayward.

Haynes writes:

The Atlanta Hawks are in play in an attempt to acquire Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

A sign-and-trade deal is a possible route, but Atlanta is equipped with the most cap space in the league at around $44 million and can simply sign Hayward to a hefty multi-year deal if he decided to decline his option.

Atlanta is seeking an alternative playmaker to incorporate alongside young star Trae Young. The Hawks will also be in contention for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who is declining his $2.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, sources said.

Hayward, 30, has plenty of interest, sources said.

Hayward and the Celtics agreed to extend his player option deadline to Thursday, which seems to indicate a trade is very much on the table. If a sign-and-trade doesn't happen, the Hawks are of the few teams with the cap flexibility to sign Hayward as a free agent if he opts out of his C's contract.

The Indiana Pacers have also been considered a possible destination for Hayward in a sign-and-trade.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. NBA free agency begins on Friday.