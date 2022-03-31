Is Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Playing a Dangerous Game With Bill Belichick?

Curran: Is Kraft playing a dangerous game with Belichick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Robert Kraft went bareknuckles this week. In a beautiful courtyard at the opulent Breakers, the Patriots’ soon-to-be-81-year-old owner used a soft voice to say he was pissed off.

His team has exited the elite. He doesn’t like it. He thinks Bill Belichick’s draft shortcomings paved the way. And he wants some damn results.

The two-fold reaction of just about everyone was:

A) Whoa.

B) I can’t imagine Bill’s gonna love hearing that.

This was the second straight March in which Kraft’s taken aim and placed blame -- correctly -- on the Patriots inability to hit with consistency in the draft. Last year, he also pointed out the Patriots had to spend like maniacs to buy a team they failed to draft. That’s no way to live, Kraft pointed out.

Between that, Kraft lamenting the Patriots playoff drought and stating he expects the Patriots in "contention" this year, a whole bunch of chips got pushed into the middle of the table.

And you wonder if -- sitting across the table -- Belichick is looking at his cards, looking at Kraft and pondering what his corresponding move will be.

Is this an “or else?” on contending? And if so, “or else what?” Fired? Mutual parting? A stern look of disappointment?

Is Kraft playing a dangerous game with the greatest head coach in NFL history? Has Belichick been put on notice? Or is Kraft just stating for the masses and the media that he has noticed and he doesn’t love the way things have gone?

Belichick might think it’s rich that Kraft is thirsty for playoff wins after drinking from a firehose of success for 20 years. Remember Belichick’s reaction when the Patriots lost to the Titans to end the 2019 season and he was asked for a message to fans who’d been with the team "through thick and thin"?

"We appreciate our fans," he began then -- mid-response -- he changed gears. "I wouldn’t say it’s been all that thin around here personally. Maybe you feel differently. I haven’t heard too many fans say that so ..."

Less than a year later, with the Patriots getting minimal contributions from recently drafted players during the 2020 season, I asked Belichick why the team was struggling to get results.

"I’d say the most important thing to me is winning games," Belichick said. "I’m not gonna apologize for our record over the last 20 years. I’ve seen a lot worse."

Belichick knows what he’s done here since 2000. And he’s not above saying "Can you look at the scoreboard?" Nor should he be.

But when it comes to the "drought" the devil is in the details. Annual draft floundering (2021 not included) was costly. Literally.

Consider tight end. Rob Gronkowski was on the verge of retiring from about 2015 on. Yet the Patriots kept ignoring the spot, drafting a grand total of three tight ends from 2010 to 2019.

When Gronk finally left, the Patriots went through a year when the position was basically manned by traffic cones. Then they spent two third-round picks in 2020 at the spot. Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi have combined for five catches in two years. Finally, the Patriots just bought tight ends and spent $56M guaranteed for Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

The Patriots had to buy a team with a whole mess of Kraft’s money in 2021 because they didn’t draft it. And they still have holes at spots like corner and wideout because players selected to help at those positions like first-rounder N’Keal Harry and second-rounder Joejuan Williams have been flops.

So there’s that. And there’s also the matter of Tom Brady. Kraft left the decision on how to proceed in Belichick’s hands. Belichick didn’t want to give Brady the two-year, $50M fully guaranteed contract he’d been seeking and Brady went to Tampa and immediately won a Super Bowl.

From 30,000 feet it’s worked out for the best. Belichick got his reboot. Brady got to continue playing without his head coach wondering when the hell he was going to retire. Had Brady stayed, the toxic situation wouldn’t have gotten better, there probably would be just as many playoff wins and the team still wouldn’t have its Brady successor.

But for Kraft? Brady could still play. He wasn’t in decline. Far from it. And he was -- and continues to be -- a bargain. Meanwhile, when Brady executed his faux-retirement earlier this offseason, the Patriots and Kraft were conspicuous in their omission from his initial statements which, reportedly, Kraft was hurt by.

Maybe that’s why on Tuesday we were speaking not to owner Robert Kraft but "Bob from Brookline, first-time, long-time ...". Kraft pointedly aligned himself with that growing segment of Patriots fans that isn’t quite disgruntled but is impatient. The one that looks at the drafts and the wafer-thin coaching staff and wonder, "What the hell’s going on down there?"

Unlike fans, Kraft has the wherewithal to do something if he doesn’t like the team’s direction. Would he? Or was this saber-rattling?

And even if it was just that, does the sound of a rattling saber make the 70-year-old head coach say, "You really want to do this?"

A week or so ago, there was a column by WEEI’s Andy Hart saying the Patriots were the least interesting team in Boston. And maybe when it comes to the day-to-day, that’s true. But the Belichick-Kraft dynamic and where things stand for the greatest dynasty in NFL history in Year 23 is beyond fascinating.