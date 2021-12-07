Alligator

Is There Really an Alligator Swimming Around in a Massachusetts River?

A West Springfield resident shot video of the reptile swimming in the Westfield River in western Massachusetts on Monday

By Marc Fortier

Environmental officials are investigating after several recent sightings of an alligator in the Westfield River in western Massachusetts.

A West Springfield resident shot video of the alligator swimming in the river on Monday while he was fishing near the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds, according to WWLP.

The West Springfield Environmental Committee told the television station there have been multiple alligator sightings in the Westfield River by the Morgan Sullivan Bridge dating back to the summer. The alligator is believed to be between 18 and 48 inches long and may have been a pet that was released.

Local police said they have not received any recent reports of alligator sightings.

Massachusetts Environmental Police, Mass Wildlife and West Springfield Animal Control said they working to gather information about the alligator but are not actively searching for it.

Anyone who sees the alligator is urged to contact environmental police at 1-800-632-8075.

