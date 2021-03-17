Is This Cam Newton's Team Or Are the Pats Planning Something at QB?

Is this Newton's team or are the Pats planning something at QB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been shelling out money like never before in free agency. They have landed massive upgrades at multiple positions and notably, they have added two tight ends and two receivers to the roster already.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were two of the best free-agent tight ends on the open market. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne will upgrade their lackluster receiving corps even if the team may still be looking to add to the unit.

But the one area that they didn't add anyone new at yet is the quarterback spot. The team elected to re-sign Cam Newton on an incentive-heavy one-year deal. While that contract won't prevent them from adding quarterback health, they have yet to do that in free agency while a number of other veterans flew off the board.

So, that begs the question: Is this going to be Newton's football team? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed that question on the most recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Perry, for one, isn't hopeful that the Patriots will get very far with Newton as their quarterback, and he cited some issues with relying on the veteran passer as the team's starter.

"He is limited, in a vacuum," Perry said. "Cam Newton's shoulder is what it is. His body is what it is. His ability to throw is what it is."

Thus, it's no surprise to hear that Perry thinks it could be tough for this team to make the playoffs.

Will the results be better? Will the numbers be a little bit better? Sure. I don't think they're a playoff team with Cam Newton as a quarterback though despite all these additions. Phil Perry, Patriots Talk Podcast

Perry also discussed the idea of moving up for a quarterback in the draft to add some talent and potential to replace Newton. Specifically, he mentioned Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance as two options the Patriots could consider.

However, Curran wasn't buying the idea that the Patriots would trade up at quarterback. There was one major reason for his line of thinking.

"Why can't Jarrett Stidham succeed with Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor? He fits that," Curran said. "We can agree that Jarrett Stidham throws the ball better than Cam Newton. He's not a better quarterback yet, perhaps, but he is a better thrower. Can't Jarrett Stidham conceivably, if he beats Cam out over the summer, be your answer? Wouldn't he be better in 2021 than Mac Jones?"

That's an interesting question, to say the least.

Check out the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast on the NBC Sports Boston Podcast Network, or watch on YouTube below: