Is This Restaurant in Boston's North End Undergoing a Rebrand?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a North End restaurant may be going through a rebranding.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Scopa on Hanover Street is seeking a name change to Cafe Amaro, with the beer, wine, and liqueur license apparently being part of the transfer. It isn't know what kinds of changes might be coming to the space, though it does look like it will be under the same ownership; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

Scopa first opened in 2016, focusing mostly on pasta dishes, pizza, small plates, and wine.

The address for Scopa (and the proposed Cafe Amaro) is 319 Hanover Street, Boston, MA, 02113. The website for Scopa can be found at https://www.scopaboston.com/