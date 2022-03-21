Is Tom Brady Trying to Recruit Julian Edelman to Buccaneers on Twitter?

Is Tom Brady trying to recruit Edelman to Bucs with this video? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady already coaxed one of his former New England Patriots teammates out of retirement. Can he convince another to join him in Tampa Bay?

The 44-year-old quarterback, who recently ended his own retirement to run it back with the Buccaneers in 2022, made waves Monday on Twitter by sharing a video that appears to show him throwing passes to ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman at UCLA.

"Still the best way to get some cardio in..." Brady tweeted at Edelman, to which the retired wideout responded, "How's the knee look?"

First, a clarification: This isn't actually footage of Brady throwing to Edelman. As NESN's Zack Cox pointed out, Edelman is superimposed into a video produced by videographer Ari Fararooy during a Brady throwing session in July 2021. (Brady also acknowledged Farorooy's editing work in a follow-up tweet.)

So, Edelman isn't spending his second full summer of retirement catching balls from Brady in the Southern California heat. And Brady is probably just trying to get a rise out of the internet on a Monday afternoon.

But Brady also could be dropping an innocent reminder: If Edelman does decide to come out of retirement, there's an open invitation for him in Tampa Bay.

After all, tight end Rob Gronkowski reunited with Brady in 2020 after taking a year off, and Brady has completed more passes to Edelman than any other NFL player besides Gronk.

Brady probably shouldn't hold his breath, though. Edelman has a cushy gig as a TV analyst for "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, and he's squashed comeback rumors on multiple occasions, citing a knee injury that would prevent him from performing at a high level.

Besides, Brady already has plenty of offensive weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, the recently-signed Russell Gage and Gronkowski if he decides to return to the Bucs. Isn't that enough, Tom?