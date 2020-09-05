Jacob Blake

‘It Hurts to Breathe': Jacob Blake Delivers Video Message to Supporters

The video was shared on social media by attorney Benjamin Crump

Family members of Jacob Blake march with supporters to the Kenosha County Courthouse

Jacob Blake delivered a message to supporters Saturday, saying he has "a lot more life to live" after being left paralyzed from the waist down by a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBC News reports.

In a video filmed from a hospital bed, the 29-year-old said it "hurts to breathe" and even sleep as he recovers from the Aug. 23 shooting.

President Trump and Joe Biden are preparing to return to the campaign trail after a weekend of protests. Biden will speak Monday in Pittsburgh, while the president on Tuesday will take his law and order message to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The president's planned visit, which does not include a meeting with Jacob Blake's family, comes despite requests from the governor and mayor to stay away.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: Researchers Warn of ‘Deadly' Winter; States At Risk for Labor Day Surge

Portland 21 hours ago

Portland Protests Reach 100 Consecutive Days This Weekend

"Your life, and not only just your life, your legs – something you need to move around and move forward in life – can be taken from you like this," he said, snapping his fingers. "I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach. You don't want to have to deal with this."

The video was shared on social media by Blake's lawyer, Benjamin Crump. It was not entirely clear who recorded it, and NBC News does not know the circumstances that occurred before it was recorded.

The Kenosha Police Department could not be reached by phone and email Saturday for comment, NBC News reports.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jacob Blakepolice brutalityKenoshaBenjamin Crump
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us