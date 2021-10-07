It's a Girl! Franklin Park Zoo Welcomes Baby Giraffe

Boston's Franklin Park Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe this week.

The 6-foot-tall female Masai giraffe calf was born just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Her mother, Amari, is a 5-year-old giraffe who was also born at the zoo.

Within 30 minutes of its birth, the calf attempted to stand, zoo officials said. Not long after it was walking around on its own.

“The calf seems exceptionally friendly, bold, and curious. I was impressed that, once she was stable and confident enough to take her first, tentative steps, she walked right up to me before I could exit the stall,” said Dr. Chris Bonar, senior veterinarian in Zoo New England’s Animal Health Department. “So far, Amari has been very attentive, which is especially important for a first-time mother.”

Zoo New England is an active participant in the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a cooperative, inter-zoo program coordinated nationally through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Five-year-old Chad, the calf’s father, joined Franklin Park Zoo from the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018.

This birth was a result of a recommended breeding between the pair.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this birth,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England president and CEO. “While this little giraffe is sure to steal people’s hearts, she is also an important ambassador for her species. By watching her grow, we hope that people will develop a better appreciation and understanding of giraffe, a species whose numbers in the wild have plummeted in recent years.”

The baby giraffe is currently bonding with its mother and has not yet made her exhibit debut. Its public exhibit debut will be announced on the zoo's Facebook page.