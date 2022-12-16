It's Crunch Time Now! Saturday's a Big Mailing Deadline for Christmas Delivery

If you want your Christmas cards and packages to arrive to your friends and family in time for the holiday, Saturday's the day to get them in the mail.

The U.S. Postal Service deadline for Christmas delivery for first-class mail and first-class packages is Saturday, Dec. 17.

You'll have a couple more days to send things vis Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express.

Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:

US Postal Service

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages

December 18: Priority Mail

December 23: Priority Mail Express

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

UPS

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air services

December 23: Next-day Air services

For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

December 9: Ground & Freight economy

December 15: Ground & Home delivery

December 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

December 23: Overnight services

December 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.