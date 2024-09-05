Scams

It's football season! Before you buy tickets, look at for these scams

Here's how you can make sure what you're buying is the real deal

By Leslie Gaydos and Alejandra Zimmerman

NBC Universal, Inc.

With football season kicking off, many fans will be buying tickets to catch their favorite teams in action. But before you hit "Purchase," be warned: Scammers want to cash in on your excitement.

You don't want to lose money to a scammer and miss a game you were looking forward to. The Better Business Bureau received over 100 reports to its scam tracker about sporting event ticket scams last year, and there were likely many others that went unreported.

Here's how you can make sure what you're buying is the real deal:

Always buy from official sources. Ticketmaster is the official ticket vendor for the New England Patriots and most NHL teams. If you're buying through an accredited reselling platform, make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully.

Check if the seller offers a refund guarantee in the event of a scam.

The Rams and Lions take the field in a wild card rematch to kickoff the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2024 season.

There are all kinds of shady online ticket sites, so remember — if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Watch out for fake websites: double-check the URL and avoid clicking on links from emails or social media posts. And if you're buying from someone in person or through a resale app or a social media post, be extra cautious.

Ask to see the original proof of purchase and walk away if something doesn't feel right.

"It's hard to decipher what is legitimate versus what is not, especially in this world of technology, in which everything is downloaded, or it's via an app, via email," said Paula Fleming, chief marketing officer at the BBB. "If you're unsure if the ticket is legitimate, you can go to the will call window and they will verify if it is a legitimate ticket or not, prior to the event."

When buying your ticket, always use secure payment methods like credit cards or PayPal, which offer fraud protection. Avoid paying with wire transfers, gift cards or peer-to-peer payment apps. These are often untraceable if something goes wrong, and your money will be gone.

More football news

NFL Sep 4

How to watch Rams vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

Boston College Sep 3

Is BC football back? Eagles stun No. 10 FSU in historic win

Kansas City Chiefs Aug 30

The Taylor Swift playbook? Patrick Mahomes says pop star has drawn up football plays

This article tagged under:

Scams
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us