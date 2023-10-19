It's not just Netflix: These are all the streamers that raised prices this year, including Max, Hulu and Disney+

Another day, another streaming service raising its prices.

This time, Netflix announced that it is raising the prices of two of its ad-free plans by several dollars. Subscribers on the recently phased out basic Netflix plan will see their monthly bill go from $9.99 to $11.99, while the premium plan is increasing from $19.99 to $22.99.

The move comes as the streaming giant looks to improve profitability, CNBC reports. Netflix's cheaper, ad-supported tier is staying put at its $6.99 monthly rate, while the standard ad-free plan will stay at $15.49 per month.

With Netflix's price hikes officially in effect, 2023 has seen all the biggest names in streaming raise their prices.

Indeed, while having ad-free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max and Prime Video would have cost you about $50 per month at their various debut price points, that same bundle would cost more than $80 at their current rates — an increase of more than 60% depending on the plans you choose.

These are the streaming price increases that have been rolled out in 2023.

Hulu

Disney raised the monthly cost of Hulu by 20% over the summer, from $14.99 to $17.99. Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the time that the goal of increasing the price of ad-free tiers is to steer customers towards the ad-supported subscriptions.

Max

Back in January, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max increased its the monthly rate for its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99. When it blended its library with content from Discovery+ in May and officially became Max, it added a new, more expensive tier.

The "Max Ultimate Ad Free" tier costs $19.99 per month and offers subscribers more films and shows in 4K UHD, as well as the ability to stream on four devices at once and download 100 movies or episodes for offline watching.

Disney Plus

The home of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar increased the price of its ad-free tier from $10.99 to $13.99 per month in October after previously raising its prices by $3 in December 2022. The company introduced an ad-supported tier last year.

Prime Video

Though Prime Video is a free perk for customers who subscribe to Amazon Prime ($139 per year or $14.99 per month), you can also subscribe to the "Fleabag" and "The Boys" streamer for a standalone fee of $8.99 per month.

Amazon announced in September that it will soon introduce a limited number of ads to its TV shows and movies beginning next year. Customers who want to continue watching "The Rings of Power" ad-free will need to cough up an extra $2.99 a month.

Paramount+ With Showtime

The "Yellowjackets" streamer announced a price increase from $9.99 to $11.99 last month, with Paramount CEO Bob Bakish adding at the time that another price hike will come in 2024 or 2025.

YouTube Premium

Even YouTube's ad-free subscription didn't escape a price hike in 2023.

The service, which allows for an ad-free YouTube viewing experience, as well as access to YouTube Music and the ability to download videos for offline viewing, increased its prices from $11.99 per month to $13.99 per month back in July.

