It's Time for the Fisherman's Feast in the North End

The North End is the place to be for food and fun this weekend. The 112th Annual Fisherman’s Feast is happening from Thursday, August 18th through Sunday, August 21st.

Feast Co-Chair Louis Strazzullo tells us it’s Boston’s oldest Italian festival, starting way back in 1910.

But the tradition it’s based on is even older than that, dating back to 16th century Sciacca, Sicily, where fishermen were devoted to the Madonna Del Soccorso (Our Lady of Help).

When the fishermen immigrated to America in the early 1900s, they brought their traditions with them. Today’s feast is much like it was one hundred years ago, with food vendors, musicians, family activities, and the procession of the Madonna.

There's a lot of history behind the iconic Fisherman's Feast including the traditional Flight of the Angel.

And we can’t talk about a North End festival without getting in on ALL. THE. FOOD. the North End is famous for.

You can practically smell the calamari, sausage and peppers, not to mention the cannolis. Don't even get us started on the cannoli!

Our own Derek Zagami got his hands on some arancini, the delicious little Italian rice balls. But what do you dip them in? DZ weighed in on the age-old debate... sauce or gravy:

The Fisherman's Feast in the North End of Boston has so many flavorful and scrumptious Italian food options that you have to try.

