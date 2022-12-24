Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez Bids Farewell to Red Sox Nation After Signing With Dodgers

By Justin Leger

J.D. Martinez is on to L.A. after five memorable years with the Boston Red Sox.

The 35-year-old slugger signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. On Friday, he took to Instagram with a heartfelt farewell to Boston.

“Red Sox Nation you will always hold a special place in my heart,” Martinez captioned his Instagram video. “Thank you for the memories, Boston! We had a great run.”

Martinez joined the Red Sox on a five-year, $110 million contract before the 2018 season. He was worth every penny.

In his five seasons as Boston's designated hitter, Martinez earned four All-Star selections while hitting .292 with 130 homers, 423 RBI and an .889 OPS. He led the major leagues in RBI (130) in 2018 and doubles (42) in 2021.

The Red Sox replaced Martinez's bat by signing ex-Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner in free agency. Turner is expected to be the team's primary DH while filling in when needed at the corner infield spots.

