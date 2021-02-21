J.D. Martinez Rocks Epic Tom Brady Shirt to Red Sox Spring Training

J.D. Martinez rocks epic Brady shirt to Red Sox spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The legend of Tampa Tom Brady has spread to Boston Red Sox spring training.

Red Sox position players reported to Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday as they gear up for the 2021 season. Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez was among them -- and he made quite the fashion statement upon his arrival.

Noting to see her...just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

Yes, that's a photo of Brady on Martinez's T-shirt. Specifically, it's a photo of Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV boat parade: The 43-year-old quarterback had just stepped off his boat and looked like he enjoyed a few too many cocktails.

Brady later poked fun at his inebriated self in a tweet that the Red Sox played off here.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

New England Patriots fans might differ in how they feel about Brady winning a seventh Super Bowl title with another team.

But the GOAT has plenty of admirers in the professional sports world, and Martinez -- a Miami, Fla., native -- appears to be among them.