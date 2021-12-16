Jabari Parker Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of Celtics-Warriors

Parker enters NBA's health and safety protocols ahead of Celtics-Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Many players around the NBA have entered the league's health and safety protocols this week as COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives.

One of those players is Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker. The team announced Parker's status Thursday. He did not practice earlier in the day and was the only player listed on Boston's latest injury report.

Parker is averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in nine games for the Celtics this season.

The Celtics return to game action Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors and MVP candidate Stephen Curry. The Warriors have the league's best record at 23-5.

Parker will not play versus the Warriors.