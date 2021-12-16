celtics

Jabari Parker Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols Ahead of Celtics-Warriors

By Nick Goss

Parker enters NBA's health and safety protocols ahead of Celtics-Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Many players around the NBA have entered the league's health and safety protocols this week as COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives.

One of those players is Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker. The team announced Parker's status Thursday. He did not practice earlier in the day and was the only player listed on Boston's latest injury report.

U.S. & World

Joe Manchin 7 hours ago

Joe Manchin's Child Tax Credit Stance Draws Criticism Back Home

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Biden Back in South Carolina to Address HBCU, Honor Clyburn

Parker is averaging 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in nine games for the Celtics this season.

The Celtics return to game action Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors and MVP candidate Stephen Curry. The Warriors have the league's best record at 23-5.

Parker will not play versus the Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us