Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Part of Route 1 in Revere

The driver was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive

By Marc Fortier

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is blocking traffic on Route 1 north in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The accident was reported just above Copeland Circle around 6:40 a.m., state police said.

All traffic is stopped as crews work to remove the tractor-trailer. Heavy backups are being reported both northbound and southbound.

Northbound traffic will be diverted past Copeland Circle and back onto Route 1 north.

State police said the driver was taken to an area hospital but is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.

