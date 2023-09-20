Boston Business Journal

Jacob Wirth bar is coming back to Boston

By Greg Ryan

First, it was going to be a sports bar. Then it was going to be a marijuana dispensary.

Now, the Theater District building that housed the legendary beer-and-bratwurst spot Jacob Wirth is on its way to becoming … Jacob Wirth.

That’s right: the piano singalongs, the ornate mahogany bar, the schnitzel — they’re all coming back.

