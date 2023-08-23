Jaho appears to be in the process of opening in Cambridge's Central Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

More than three years after its plans were first announced, a location of a small group of coffee shops is finally getting ready to open in Cambridge.

Based on a message from a source along with an Instagram post from the business, Jaho is apparently on the verge of opening in Central Square, moving into a location where Mass. Ave. and Main Street meet. The new location of Jaho joins other locations in Boston and Salem along with another one in Tokyo, and it will offer coffee and tea, and presumably, small bites and pastries.

In March of 2020, it was reported here that the Cambridge location of Jaho may also include a wine bar, though it is not known if that will still be the case.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for the new location of Jaho is 425 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02139. The website for the business is at https://www.jaho.com/

[Earlier Article]

Muku, Jaho Coffee Roaster & Wine Bar to Open within Market Central Development in Cambridge's Central Square





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



