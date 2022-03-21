Jake DeBrusk After Remaining on Bruins: It's All About Winning the Stanley Cup

DeBrusk: It's all about winning the Stanley Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite his longstanding trade request, Jake DeBrusk remained a member of the Boston Bruins beyond Monday's NHL trade deadline.

DeBrusk, who signed a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million with the Bruins earlier in the day -- perhaps in part to facilitate a trade which never came -- admitted that it'd been a difficult day and a difficult week leading up to the deadline.

However, the 25-year-old winger expressed only the bright side of his situation following Boston's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens, noting it was nice to have some clarity on his immediate future for the first time in a long time.

Above all else, DeBrusk seems to be aware that the Bruins, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs and point back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the suddenly-crowded Atlantic Division standings, have a real shot at competing for a Stanley Cup.

"I don't look at it as a negative situation," DeBrusk said of staying with the Bruins. "Anytime that you can play for a team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup, it's a positive, that's why you play the game. I'm comfortable with these guys, I grew up with this team."

DeBrusk has 15 goals and 11 assists over 58 games this season for Boston, the team which selected him 14th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

It remains possible, if not likely, that DeBrusk's extension leads to a trade out of town this summer, but until then, he's saying all the right things about what should be a singular objective: Winning.

"Obviously, I'm playing on a very good line at the moment," DeBrusk said. "I'll do anything I can to stay there and help the team win. It's all about winning the Stanley Cup at this point and I think anybody can get behind that."