Jake DeBrusk Rescinds Trade Request From Bruins: Report

Jake DeBrusk has had a change of heart, it appears.

DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, informed Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney last week that DeBrusk has rescinded his trade request and would be "happy to remain a Bruin moving forward," TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported Monday.

DeBrusk requested a trade in late November, shortly after then-Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy made him a healthy scratch for a game against the Vancouver Canucks. No deal materialized for DeBrusk ahead of the NHL trade deadline, but the 25-year-old increased his production down the stretch, tallying 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) in 39 games after the All-Star break after recording just 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) prior to the All-Star break.

The Bruins signed DeBrusk to a two-year, $8 million contract extension in March that keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 season. DeBrusk reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye with Cassidy at times, so it's possible that Boston firing Cassidy and bringing in new head coach Jim Montgomery played a role in DeBrusk being content with staying in Boston.

Rishaug reports that a DeBrusk trade is still possible but now is "unlikely." The B's could use a productive DeBrusk next season, as they'll be without top winger Brad Marchand until sometime in December while he recovers from offseason hip surgery.