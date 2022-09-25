Patriots

Jakobi Meyers Injury: Patriots WR Not Expected to Play Vs. Ravens, Per Report

By Nick Goss

Latest Week 3 injury update for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sounds like the New England Patriots will be without their most reliable wide receiver when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium.

Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a knee issue, is not expected to play against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.

Meyers did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant in Friday's session.

The 25-year-old wide receiver leads the Patriots in receptions (13), targets (19) and receiving yards (150) through two games. He also led the team in all three of those categories last season.

If Meyers doesn't play, the Patriots will need veteran wideout DeVanter Parker to step up and make his presence felt. Parker has disappointed so far with one reception for nine yards on four targets in two games. New England also could use more production from high-priced tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. They've combined for five receptions through two weeks.

Both the Patriots and Ravens are 1-1 entering Sunday. 

