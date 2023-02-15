James Beard Award-Winning Chef Lydia Shire to Open New Restaurant in Boston's Seaport

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the best-known chefs and restaurateurs in the Boston area is looking to open a new dining spot by the Boston waterfront.

According to a press release, Lydia Shire is making plans to bring a restaurant to the ground floor of Seaport Science Center, a life science development in the city's Seaport District area. Shire is behind Scampo at the Liberty Hotel on Charles Street, and she has been involved in such well-known Boston restaurants over the years as Locke-Ober, Maison Robert, Excelsior, Pignoli, Towne Stove and Spirits, and Biba, along with Blue Sky in York Beach, ME.

If all goes as planned, the new restaurant will open sometime in 2024.

The address for the upcoming restaurant from Lydia Shire (and Seaport Science Center) is 601 Congress Street, Boston, MA, 02210.