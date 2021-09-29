Patriots

James White Expected to Miss Rest of Season: Report

The running back as forced to leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the Saints with a hip injury

By Marc Fortier and Nick Goss

New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hip injury he suffered earlier this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates were first to report the news.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

White was forced to leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints early with a hip injury that was later diagnosed as a subluxation

He suffered the injury running along the sideline after catching a pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter. He landed awkwardly on his hip and had to be carted off the field.

The Patriots ultimately lost 28-13 to the Saints to fall to 1-2 through three games ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

White's absence will provide an opportunity for Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson to play a larger role at running back alongside starter Damien Harris.

More Patriots news

Patriots 4 hours ago

Report: Patriots Considered Boycott After Bill Belichick's Letter to Donald Trump

New England Patriots 9 hours ago

Exclusive Interview With the Author of New Patriots Book: WATCH LIVE AT 7

Gillette Stadium 2 hours ago

Pats Fan Gets Off Season Ticket Waitlist After 20 Years —in Time to See Brady as a Buc

This article tagged under:

PatriotsJames White
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us