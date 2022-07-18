James White Injury: Latest Update on Patriots RB as Training Camp Nears

Latest injury update for Patriots RB James White as training camp nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One area where the New England Patriots are stocked with talent and depth on their roster is at running back. In fact, you could argue the Pats have one of the most impressive running back depth charts in the NFL.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson headline the group, which also saw the addition of Pierre Strong Jr. as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Veteran running back James White was re-signed to a two-year contract earlier in the offseason. He missed most of 2021 after suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

What's the latest on White's status? Well, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, White is still rehabbing his hip with training camp scheduled to begin in Foxboro next week.

Reiss wrote in a story posted Sunday that White "was still walking with what appeared to be an uncomfortable gait following a community appearance Wednesday."

“Just working so I can be the best player I can be whenever I step out on that field,” White told Reiss.

The Patriots drafted White in 2014, and it didn't take him long to become a key part of the offense, especially as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

White averaged 60.6 receptions per season from 2015 through 2020. He's also played at a very high level in the playoffs, most notably the historic Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

It remains to be seen how much of a factor White can have on the Patriots' future success. Hip injuries are difficult to overcome, and White is 30 years old with 107 games (including playoffs) of wear and tear on his body. Luckily for the Patriots, they have enough depth at running back to allow White to take his time rehabbing and not rush his return to the field.