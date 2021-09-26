James White Injury: Latest Updates on Patriots RB's Hip Issue

Latest updates on Patriots RB James White's hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the New England Patriots' most important players was forced to leave Sunday's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints early.

Veteran running back James White landed awkwardly along the sideline following a reception in the second quarter. White appeared to be grabbing his upper leg as he laid on the ground.

He was carted off the field as players from both teams came over to show their respect for the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. pic.twitter.com/RbHpA38iDn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 26, 2021

The Patriots were quick to announce White would not return because of a hip injury.

White's versatility, reliability on third downs, pass-catching talent and excellent leadership are just a few of the many qualities he brings to this Patriots team.

Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor will shoulder the running back responsibilities against the Saints with White unable to return.