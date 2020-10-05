James White Opens Up About Father's Death: ‘He Meant Everything to Me'

White opens up about father's death: 'He meant everything to me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James White returned to the field with a heavy heart on Monday night.

The New England Patriots running back suited up for his team's matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after missing the last two games due to the tragic death of his father. Tyrone White died on Sept. 20 in a Florida car accident that also left James White's mother, Lisa, in critical condition.

White opened up about the loss of his father during his postgame press conference.

"My dad, he was a coach for me growing up ... He pushed me, made me who I am today. I miss getting those texts he'd usually send me on Saturday nights before games. ...

"He meant everything to me. He pushed me. Wouldn't always tell me what I wanted to hear but he always wanted me to do the right thing and push myself to be the best I can be."

"He meant everything to me."

James White discusses his late father. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2BSNPM5zlf — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 6, 2020

It's hard to imagine the kind of pain White is dealing with, but there's no doubt the Patriots captain has had and will continue to have the utmost support from his teammates during this tremendously difficult time.