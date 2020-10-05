Patriots

James White Opens Up About Father's Death: ‘He Meant Everything to Me'

By Justin Leger

White opens up about father's death: 'He meant everything to me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James White returned to the field with a heavy heart on Monday night.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 21 hours ago

Trump Leaves Hospital, Downplays Virus Danger

White House 4 hours ago

White House Staff, Secret Service Eye Virus With Fear, Anger

The New England Patriots running back suited up for his team's matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after missing the last two games due to the tragic death of his father. Tyrone White died on Sept. 20 in a Florida car accident that also left James White's mother, Lisa, in critical condition. 

White opened up about the loss of his father during his postgame press conference.

"My dad, he was a coach for me growing up ... He pushed me, made me who I am today. I miss getting those texts he'd usually send me on Saturday nights before games. ...

"He meant everything to me. He pushed me. Wouldn't always tell me what I wanted to hear but he always wanted me to do the right thing and push myself to be the best I can be."

It's hard to imagine the kind of pain White is dealing with, but there's no doubt the Patriots captain has had and will continue to have the utmost support from his teammates during this tremendously difficult time.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsJames White
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us