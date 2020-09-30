James White Returns to Patriots Practice After Missing 2 Games Due to Father's Death

New England Patriots running back James White returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing two games following the death of his father in a motor vehicle accident in Florida.

"Good to have you back, @SweetFeet_White," the Patriots said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, announcing White's return with photos showing him practicing.

White learned of the accident hours before the Patriots were scheduled to take the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football two weeks ago. He also missed this past Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Miami-Dade police Capt. Tyrone White Sr., 59, was killed in an accident involving two vehicles around 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 in Cooper City, Florida, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. One vehicle was discovered flipped over and the other was on fire.

Tyrone was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His wife, Lisa, 58, was also in the car and was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Her condition is not known.

The third person involved in the crash was also taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.