James White Shares Positive Update on Mother's Condition After Tragic Crash

James White shared an encouraging update on the status of his mother, Lisa, on Wednesday.

Just over a month ago, Lisa was involved in a tragic car accident in South Florida that left her in critical condition and killed White's father, Tyrone.

The New England Patriots running back says while his mother obviously is still processing the horrific event, she is improving physically.

“I am doing fine. Everybody in Florida is doing better. My mom is doing better, as well. She’s progressing physically," White said during a video conference. "Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature, but she’s continued to progress.

"I am trying to be there for her and obviously it is a tough situation. She is just trying to wrap her mind around everything still. Kind of a lot going on, but I am just trying to be there for her and all my family as well. Obviously I am kind of far away and things of that nature, but just trying to be in contact with as much family as possible to keep them up to date and just know that I am there for them.”

White missed two games to spend time with his family in South Florida after the crash. Now back with the team, the offensive captain still finds ways to help keep his mother's mind off the unfathomable tragedy.

“Just check in. Let her see her grandkids on FaceTime, things of that nature," White said. "Just maybe get her mind off of things a little bit and keep it a little bit normal for her.”

Through four games, White has 12 carries for 51 yards and 19 catches for 136 yards. As he continues on with the season, he credits his Patriots teammates for being with him every step of the way.

"We have great guys in this locker room that we stay together on and off the football field, so those guys have helped me through this whole thing," White said. "I am just going to keep pushing forward, and like I said, do whatever I can to help my team win.”

White and the Patriots will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 1 p.m.