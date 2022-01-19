US Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas 2 Far Right Activists

Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey are leaders of the "America First" or "Groyper" movement

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued a pair of subpoenas Wednesday to far-right activists, saying they encouraged Donald Trump supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election.

Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, leaders of the "America First" or "Groyper" movement, urged others to come to the Capitol on the day Congress was counting the Electoral College votes, and cheered on rioters, Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in letters released by the panel.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Fuentes and Casey both went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 but apparently did not enter the building. 

It was a busy year for federal agents, with over 700 people arrested since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky breaks down the numbers and talks about the aftermath of the day, and President Joe Biden's fiery speech that was unlike his usual self.

U.S. & World

politics 2 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Block Release of Records to January 6 Committee

Russia 5 hours ago

Biden Says Putin Will Pay ‘Dear Price' If He Invades Ukraine

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

US Capitol RiotDonald Trumpnick fuentespatrick casey
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us