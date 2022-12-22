A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Eric Christie was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after several hours in which he refused to cooperate with authorities when they arrived at a home in Sherman Oaks, California. Two law enforcement officials confirmed his arrest to NBC News.

Online sleuths had identified Eric Christie as a Jan. 6 participant, and images show him on top of a law enforcement vehicle on the east side of the Capitol, wrapped in rainbow flag and with what appears to be a hammer hanging from his belt.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

