US Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Warned of ‘Siege' is Sentenced to 3 Years

George Amos Tenney III, of South Carolina, was the first rioter to open a set of doors to the Capitol Rotunda from inside, allowing others to enter, prosecutors said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A South Carolina man who had warned of a siege on the U.S. Capitol “if the electoral votes don’t go right” was sentenced to three years in prison in the Jan. 6 attack, prosecutors said Tuesday.

George Amos Tenney III, 36, of Anderson, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to two federal counts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Tenney was among thousands of rioters who stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was the first rioter to open a set of doors to the Rotunda from inside, prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Prosecutors said that Tenney helped others into the Capitol that day, opened a door for them and held it open, and pushed a police officer aside. At one point he allegedly yelled “stand up, patriots!"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

US Capitol RiotWashington D.C.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us