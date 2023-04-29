Janet Jackson reacts to Jayson Tatum's apology for postponed concert originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

How did we get to the point where pop superstar Janet Jackson is accepting an apology from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum?

We can explain.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jackson was scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Thursday night as part of her "Together Again" tour, but State Farm Arena also is home to the Atlanta Hawks, who drew the Celtics in their first-round NBA playoff series.

It looked like a conflict would be avoided, though, as Boston took a 3-1 series lead over Atlanta and just needed to beat the Hawks in Game 5 at home Tuesday night to end the series. Then the Celtics blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead en route to a stunning loss, setting up a Game 6 in Atlanta... on Thursday night.

Boston's epic collapse meant Jackson's concert got postponed to Friday night to accommodate Celtics-Hawks Game 6 on Thursday. So, after the Celtics took care of business in Game 6 to advance to the second round, Tatum offered an apology to Jackson.

"I want to send an apology to the legend @JanetJackson " 🤣



-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QVgsn5tmud — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2023

"I wanna send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson," Tatum told TNT's Stephanie Ready. "We were supposed to close it out in Boston and she had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this. I apologize for that."

Tatum got his wish, it appears: On Saturday, Jackson responded to the Celtics star on Twitter.

So, there you have it: Apology accepted.

Boston will be facing a much stiffer opponent in the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2, so we'd suggest that Wells Fargo Arena and TD Garden keep their schedules clear for the next two weeks.