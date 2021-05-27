Janey, Rollins to Discuss Boston's Summer Safety Plan

Boston Mayor Kim Janey and other officials will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the city's summer safety plan.

Janey will be joined by Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long and District Attorney Rachael Rollins at the 1:00 p.m. press conference.

The remarks come as the city prepares to lift remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in line with the rest of the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week that Massachusetts will rescind the state's current mask order and lift nearly all COVID-19 business restrictions effective Saturday, May 29, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Janey said the city would do the same.

Massachusetts restaurants have relied on outdoor dining through the pandemic, and it could remain in effect for an additional six months.

The remarks also come after a judge on Wednesday blocked the firing of Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White, who's been on leave over accusations of domestic violence and whom Janey has said she intends to move on from.

The Superior Court judge, Heidi Brieger, signed off on a request from White's attorney to block Boston from terminating White's employment until his appeal is heard. On Tuesday, she'd allowed White's dismissal to move forward -- that's the order White is appealing.

"If [the firing] occurs without a trial-like, name-clearing hearing to which he is entitled, his reputation will be permanently ruined making it impossible for him to pursue employment in his profession," the attorney, Nicholas Carter, wrote.

Brieger wrote on the request, "Upon review, this motion is allowed." She signed and dated the request Wednesday.