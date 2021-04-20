Janey Says Boston Is Prepared for Chauvin Decision; Urges Continued Racial Justice Work

Boston Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday her administration was working with law enforcement to ensure safety in the city as the nation awaits a decision in Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

After touring businesses in Egleston Square, Janey said she was working with police in light of recent protests across the county following the police shootings of Duante Wright and Adam Toledo in Minnesota and Illinois, respectively.

The city is also working on a plan to respond to the trauma Janey said many have felt over watching news of police shootings "over and over and over again," the mayor said.

Regardless of outcome, Janey urged Bostonians to stay engaged in the fight for racial justice.

"We certainly hope justice will be served," Janey said. "History has not always been on the side of justice in these cases, but we're certainly hoping the evidence will lead to justice here.

"I would certainly encourage everyone regardless of what the verdict is to stay engaged in the work," she added. "Even if justice is served in this case, it does not mean the work is over. It is important that we continue to move forward with the racial justice agenda here in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday they were working with partner agencies on a "multi-layered, scalable plan to protect people’s safety, property, and rights of assembly and free speech."

The agency said it would "adjust operations as necessary to ensure that all citizens may exercise their Constitutionally-protected rights in a safe and secure manner, and stand ready to assist our local law enforcement partners throughout the state."

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of George Floyd.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial in Minneapolis was set for its first full day of deliberations Tuesday. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong.

The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

With the case drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and National Guard troops were on patrol. Floyd's death set off protests last spring in the city and across the U.S. that sometimes turned violent.

The city has also been on edge in recent days over the deadly police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb on April 11.

About 300 protesters marched in the streets outside the courthouse shortly after the jury got the case, lining up behind a banner reading, "Justice 4 George Floyd & all stolen lives. The world is watching."