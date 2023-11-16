Janitors union in Mass. reaches tentative labor deal, avoiding strike

A labor union representing janitors at many of the region’s commercial buildings, including Kendall Square laboratories and some of Boston’s largest office towers, reached a tentative agreement Wednesday with cleaning contractors hours ahead of a potential strike.

Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union was authorized to begin a strike after midnight Thursday, but the union’s bargaining committee struck a four-year deal with the Maintenance Contractors of New England early Wednesday morning. Union members must still vote on the pact over the next week.

