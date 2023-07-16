Jason Aldean suffers heat stroke during Conn. show, ends concert early

Saturday night's Jason Aldean concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford will be rescheduled after it was cut short due to Aldean suffering heat stroke during the performance.

The country star ran off of the stage early on in the show and never returned.

According to Live Nation, which runs the Xfinity Theatre, a representative for Aldean confirmed he experienced heat stroke and could not continue the show.

They are still working on scheduling a new date and ticketholders should watch social media for updates.