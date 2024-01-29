uconn basketball

Jason Sudeikis poses with Jonathan the Husky at UConn women's basketball game

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis stepped off of the pitch and onto the basketball court this weekend as he enjoyed a UConn women's basketball game.

UConn posted a photo of Sudeikis hanging out with Jonathan XV at the home game in Storrs on Saturday.

In the photo, Sudeikis can be seen courtside with a big smile on his face.

Sudeikis wasn't the only star at the game. Former UConn players including Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were also there.

UConn honored the 2003, 2004, 2013 and 2014 National Champions before the start of the game.

The game was a big one for the Huskies as they played rival Notre Dame. Unfortunately, Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season 82-67.

