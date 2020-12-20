Jason Varitek Diagnosed With COVID-19

A beloved Boston sports icon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason Varitek, a longtime catcher for the Red Sox and current member of the coaching staff, has tested positive for the virus. His wife Catherine confirmed the news through her Twitter account Saturday.

Just when we thought we were doing everything right Covid found a way in.

Jason has tested positive w Covid-19. He’s doing well for the most part, and is self isolating.

"Please, take extra precautions this holiday season!" Catherine tweeted. "Wear your masks, keep your distance and wash your hands."

Varitek spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Red Sox. He was traded with Derek Lowe to the Sox from the Seattle Mariners, who drafted him in 1994. His legend became cemented in Boston sports history in 2004, when he punched New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez in the face during a bench-clearing altercation.

In September, Varitek's former teammate David Ortiz announced that he was recovering from COVID-19. In July, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developed a heart condition after battling the virus.