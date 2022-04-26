Jaylen Brown Addresses Hamstring Injury After Celtics' Win Over Nets

Is Jaylen Brown's hamstring a concern? Celtics star addresses injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As Celtics fans basked in the afterglow of Boston's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, Jaylen Brown raised a few eyebrows in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin.

"Just gotta be poised," Brown told Chin when asked about his mindset after Jayson Tatum fouled out with 2:48 remaining in Game 4. "I had some hamstring problems going into the second half. We just wanted to make sure we did our jobs and get a good team win."

Chin asked a follow-up about Brown's hamstring.

"I'm all right. I think I'm all right," Brown responded. "I'm gonna go get it checked out, and I think I'll be fine for the next one."

"We onto the next now."@FCHWPO caught up with @tvabby after closing out the series vs. the #Nets pic.twitter.com/9E1E7GWOlg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

It's unclear when Brown started to deal with hamstring issues, but NBC Sports Boston analyst Brian Scalabrine noted he saw Brown grabbing his hamstring at one point in the fourth quarter.

Whatever was ailing Brown didn't slow him down much, however: The Celtics star scored six of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including this clutch layup that put Boston up three with a minute remaining.

Jaylen Brown keeps the Celtics in the lead ð¯ pic.twitter.com/S0hTBFxoCq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2022

Brown missed eight games in November due to a right hamstring injury, so perhaps he just reaggravated the ailment Monday night. Brown didn't seem particularly concerned that it would be a long-term issue, though.

The Celtics should have at least four or five days off before they begin their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks or Chicago Bulls, so Brown can use that time to rest up before the Celtics continue their playoff push.