Jaylen Brown Chips Tooth Colliding With Jayson Tatum During Bucks Game

Jaylen Brown left it all on the floor during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown left it all on the floor during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

And by leaving it all, we mean one of his front teeth.

In apparent collision with teammate Jayson Tatum on the defensive side of the floor, Brown lost the tip of one of his front teeth.

Prior to the injury, which briefly sent Brown to the locker room, he had 14 points on 6 for 7 shooting and three assists for the shorthanded Celtics, who held a 35-22 lead over the Bucks after 12 minutes.

Brown would return early in the second quarter for the C's against the defending NBA champions.