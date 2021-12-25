Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown Chips Tooth Colliding With Jayson Tatum During Bucks Game

Brown would return early in the second quarter for the C's against the defending NBA champions

By Jake Levin

All Jaylen Brown wants for Christmas: His front tooth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown left it all on the floor during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

And by leaving it all, we mean one of his front teeth.

In apparent collision with teammate Jayson Tatum on the defensive side of the floor, Brown lost the tip of one of his front teeth.

Prior to the injury, which briefly sent Brown to the locker room, he had 14 points on 6 for 7 shooting and three assists for the shorthanded Celtics, who held a 35-22 lead over the Bucks after 12 minutes.

Brown would return early in the second quarter for the C's against the defending NBA champions.

More on the Celtics

celtics Dec 23

Making a List for Santa to Bring Cheer to Celtics Nation

celtics Dec 23

Celtics Focused on Building Roster Around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson TatumJaylen Brown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us