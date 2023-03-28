Jaylen Brown Details White House Visit With Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon

Jaylen details White House visit with Williams and Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and Grant Williams made the most out of the Boston Celtics' trip to Washington D.C.

The three C's, who serve as vice presidents of the NBA Players Association's Executive Committee, met with Justice Department officials at the White House to discuss social justice priorities and criminal justice reform. Brown discussed the visit during Tuesday's shootaround.

"We just sat down and had a conversation about some of the things that's going on, how to use our platform more, how to collaborate, just get more involved," Brown said. "I think athletes have a tremendous platform regardless if you want us to use it or not. But I think we're here to do more than just play basketball games and get yelled at by angry fans.

"So, for us, being able to use our platform is important and I'm excited about talking to the people, at least hearing their perspective, and trying to build a better future."

The points of emphasis during the meeting were raising the age of juveniles to 20 and creating more opportunities for individuals once they're released from prison.

"Massachusetts, if I'm not mistaken, is one of the states that you would be convicted as a minor," Brown said. "Wisconsin is another and Georgia as well, where me and Malcolm are from. So being able to get that through Congress. Also, the re-integration into society for incarcerated individuals after they come back home, after they serve their time, creating opportunities and platforms for them to reintegrate back into society. I think that's important as well. Like once you commit a crime, it's almost like when you reintegrate back into society, it's almost like the only choice is to go back in. I think there should be different options.

"And we just talked about overall public safety. A lot of times they point to criminal activity and they point to violence, and they use violence and they weaponize it against people that are coming from those communities in order to do more harm in those communities as a response, rather than trying to figure out what's the root of some of these issues. So definitely talking more about some of the responses that are being taken. But also just having a conversation about how you can use your platform."

While he's been outspoken about social and criminal justice issues since being drafted by the C's in 2016, Brown let others in the meeting do most of the talking during the session.

"I learned a lot. I just sat there and listened for the most part," Brown said. "A lot of them had 10, 20 years of expertise. So I definitely wasn't the loudest person in the room. I did more listening than I did talking, but it was a great experience."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is proud his team isn't content just to stick to sports.

"I take pride in the fact that the guys are more than just basketball players," he said. "For them to take on different things, what they think is important, and how they can have a positive effect on society, I fully support and I'm glad that they're doing it."