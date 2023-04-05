celtics

Jaylen Brown Earns Celtics' 2022-23 Red Auerbach Award

By Justin Leger

Before taking on the Toronto Raptors, the Boston Celtics took a moment to recognize all that Jaylen Brown has brought to the organization.

Brown was announced as the winner of the 2022-23 Red Auerbach Award, which is given "to the Celtics player who best exhibits excellence on and off the court each year and exemplifies the spirit and meaning of what it means to be a Boston Celtic." Auerbach and the C's created the award during the final year of the franchise legend's life in 2006.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck gave Brown his trophy in front of the TD Garden crowd before Wednesday's game tipped off.

Brown is in the midst of the best season of his seven-year NBA career. The 26-year-old entered Wednesday averaging 26.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both career highs. He's also shooting a personal best 49.3 percent from the floor.

His performance on the court is matched by his impact off of it. Since entering the league in 2016, Brown has been vocal about social and racial injustices and backed his words up with actions. Most recently, he and teammates Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams met with Justice Department officials at the White House to discuss social justice priorities and criminal justice reform.

Brown is under contract through the 2023-24 season but will be eligible for an extension this offseason. The Celtics and their fans will hope he decides to continue and one day finish his career in Boston.

