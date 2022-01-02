Jaylen Brown Explodes for Career-High 50 Points for Celtics Vs. Magic

Jaylen Brown joins quartet of Celtics legends with career night vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two games removed from one of the more disastrous stat lines of his career, Jaylen Brown turned in a performance much more representative of the player he is on Sunday.

Brown almost single-handedly willed the Boston Celtics to victory over the hapless Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Sunday, pouring in a career-high 50 points on 19 of 29 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds in a 116-111 overtime win.

Brown surpassed his previous career-high of 46, which he set in the season opener against the New York Knicks.

With no Jayson Tatum available, Brown had just 17 points at halftime but got to 47 by the end of regulation, including 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting in the fourth quarter when the Celtics needed an 18-4 closing run to even force the extra session against the Magic (7-30).

#JaylenBrown says of his #NBAAllStar-caliber, 50-point effort: “Faith, Consistency, Hard Work Pays Off.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2022

It's a far cry from Brown's performance earlier in the week against the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he did score 30 points but did so on 13 of 36 shooting -- including 1 of 13 from 3-point range -- and zero assists.

By cracking 50 points and finishing with a double-double, Brown also joined quite the exclusive club in Celtics franchise history.

Jaylen Brown (50 pts, 10 reb) is the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to produce 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a single game



50-point, 10-rebound games:



Larry Bird - 2

Kevin McHale - 1

Jayson Tatum - 1 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 3, 2022

In addition to Tatum, who did so on April 9, 2021, Brown joined Basketball Hall of Famers Larry Bird (twice) and Kevin McHale as the only players in franchise history with a 50-point, 10-rebound performance.

Only Dennis Schroder (21) and Marcus Smart (17) joined Brown in double figures for Boston vs. Orlando.