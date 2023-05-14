Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown Has Words for Sixers Bench After Georges Niang's Leg Grab

Tempers flared during the second quarter after C's star Jaylen Brown saved the ball from going out of bounds near the 76ers bench

By Justin Leger

Jaylen has words for Sixers bench after Niang's leg grab originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Predictably, Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers got a bit chippy.

Tempers flared during the second quarter after C's star Jaylen Brown saved the ball from going out of bounds near the 76ers bench. Sixers forward Georges Niang grabbed Brown's leg after the play, leading to a tense exchange between the two players.

You can watch the sequence below:

Initially, only Brown received a technical foul for barking at the Philadelphia bench. But after further review, the officials also gave Niang a technical for grabbing Brown's knee.

Brown was at the center of the action throughout the first half of Sunday's game. Earlier in the quarter, 76ers star James Harden earned a Flagrant 1 for elbowing the second-team All-NBAer -- who had ditched his protective mask moments earlier -- in the face.

Brown was bloodied, but stayed in the game and notched 13 points through the first two frames.

