Jaylen Brown Hopes to Return for Celtics on Monday Vs. Cavaliers

By Jake Levin

Brown hopes to return for Celtics on Monday vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Winners of four of their last five games entering Saturday, the Boston Celtics could soon be getting even stronger.

NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin reported that Jaylen Brown, who has been out since tweaking his hamstring on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat, hopes to return for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over eight games this season, the 25-year-old Brown is averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game -- tops on the team, ahead of Jayson Tatum (23.8).

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Schroder leads the way in C's win

Dennis Schroder has been starting in Brown's place, averaging 26 points over three games -- including 38 in a 122-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday. It's unclear how Brown's return will affect Schroder's spot in the starting lineup.

Boston is 2-1 without Brown, its lone loss a 107-104 setback last Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks on a Luka Doncic buzzer beater.

