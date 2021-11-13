Jaylen Brown Hopes to Return for Celtics on Monday Vs. Cavaliers

Brown hopes to return for Celtics on Monday vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Winners of four of their last five games entering Saturday, the Boston Celtics could soon be getting even stronger.

NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin reported that Jaylen Brown, who has been out since tweaking his hamstring on Nov. 4 against the Miami Heat, hopes to return for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As I just reported @NBCSBoston: Jaylen Brown told me he's hopeful to return from a right hamstring strain on Monday.



Said he's feeling good and moving in the right direction, but wants to see how his body responds over the next couple days. #Celtics — Abby Chin (@tvabby) November 14, 2021

Over eight games this season, the 25-year-old Brown is averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game -- tops on the team, ahead of Jayson Tatum (23.8).

Dennis Schroder has been starting in Brown's place, averaging 26 points over three games -- including 38 in a 122-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Friday. It's unclear how Brown's return will affect Schroder's spot in the starting lineup.

Boston is 2-1 without Brown, its lone loss a 107-104 setback last Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks on a Luka Doncic buzzer beater.