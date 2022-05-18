celtics

Jaylen Brown: I Need to Play Better, I Will Be Better

By Jake Levin

Jaylen Brown laments his own performance vs. Heat in Game 1 of ECF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

His own toughest critic, Jaylen Brown acknowledged that he needs to play better after a loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

While Brown still managed a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Boston Celtics in a 118-107 loss to the Miami Heat, he did so on 7 of 17 shooting from the floor and missed four free throws (6 for 10) in the process.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Disastrous third quarter costs C's in Game 1

In addition to his own play, Brown lamented the performance of the Celtics on the kinds of plays that could have gone either way in the game as the Heat outscored Boston, 39-14, in a disastrous third quarter.

U.S. & World

soccer 51 mins ago

US Soccer Reaches Historic Equal Pay Deal With Women's, Men's Teams

NATO 6 hours ago

NATO Chief Hails ‘Historic Moment' as Finland, Sweden Apply

"They were beating us at 50-50 balls, it seemed like everything was going their way and we were just standing around watching and that's not what we do," Brown said. "I've got to be better. I will be better. The Celtics will be better. That wasn't our best effort. They outplayed us tonight."

Brown did have a nice night from 3-point range (4 for 8) for the Celtics, but if the energy is going to shift, both he and several of his teammates are going to have to turn in a more consistent performance for 48 minutes in Game 2 on Thursday.

It would also help if Marcus Smart and/or Al Horford can return to action, of course.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us