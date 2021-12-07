Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Out Vs. Lakers, Still Not 100%

Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics star still not 100 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will play their 12th game without Jaylen Brown on Tuesday night.

Brown (right hamstring tightness) has been ruled out of Boston's game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown was listed as questionable on the injury report Monday and had a "good workout" Tuesday, per Ime Udoka. But the Celtics head coach said the 25-year-old wing isn't yet back to 100 percent, and as a result will miss his third consecutive game.

Brown has been battling a hamstring injury since Nov. 4, when he strained the muscle against the Miami Heat. He missed Boston's next eight games before returning on Nov. 22 against the Houston Rockets, but the team shut him down again after last Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hamstring injuries can be fickle, so the Celtics are wise to proceed with caution on Brown's injury. The team should have full health outside of Brown for Tuesday night's game, as well.

That said, Brown will have missed nearly half of Boston's games after Tuesday, so he and his team are hoping he gets fully healthy soon.