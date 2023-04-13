Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Practiced Without Any Restrictions Thursday

Joe Mazzulla gives positive injury update on Celtics' Jaylen Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Jaylen Brown practiced Thursday without any restrictions, per head coach Joe Mazzulla.
The star guard suffered a right finger laceration last week and missed the team's final two regular season games. Brown did wear some tape on his right hand Thursday, but it didn't impact him.
Brown's injury healing is obviously a tremendous boost to the Celtics, who begin their playoff journey Saturday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the first round at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.
Brown is coming off his best regular season with the Celtics. He set career highs by averaging 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old wing also was selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February and should make one of the three All-NBA teams.