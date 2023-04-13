Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Practiced Without Any Restrictions Thursday

Joe Mazzulla gives positive injury update on Celtics' Jaylen Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Jaylen Brown practiced Thursday without any restrictions, per head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Jaylen Brown went through all of practice today without any restrictions, according to Coach Mazzulla. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 13, 2023

The star guard suffered a right finger laceration last week and missed the team's final two regular season games. Brown did wear some tape on his right hand Thursday, but it didn't impact him.

Jaylen Brown practiced without limitations Thursday, according to Joe Mazzulla.



Jaylen did some 1-on-1 defensive work after the session. Looked like he was utilizing his left hand more — probably just being cautious — but blocked a shot at one point. pic.twitter.com/0AIfzWi5AG — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 13, 2023

Little wrap visible near right index finger. pic.twitter.com/E90zlvseGd — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 13, 2023

Brown's injury healing is obviously a tremendous boost to the Celtics, who begin their playoff journey Saturday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the first round at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Brown is coming off his best regular season with the Celtics. He set career highs by averaging 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old wing also was selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February and should make one of the three All-NBA teams.