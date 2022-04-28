Jaylen Brown injury: Latest update on Celtics star's hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets played out in nearly perfect fashion for them.

The Celtics swept the Nets, they got valuable clutch time experience, starting center Robert Williams returned to the lineup after an injury absence and suffered no setbacks, and the team's elite defense from the last three months of the regular season got even better.

The only negative from the series for Boston was star guard Jaylen Brown dealing with hamstring tightness at the end of Game 4 on Monday night. Brown finished the game but was seen grabbing that hamstring late in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics will begin their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Finishing the Nets series early gives the Celtics a few extra (and valuable) days to treat Brown's hamstring.

"JB had some tightness in his hamstring at the end of the game. So we're kind of managing that as the week goes," Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters Thursday. "He got it looked at yesterday, and he's going to just manage it with the strength team."

What is Brown's status for Game 1 at TD Garden?

"We could say it could impact him. We're waiting to see how he reacts to certain things this week. But the expectation is (he will) play," Udoka said. "But like I said, he had some tightness endgame. We had the days off, he's been getting looked at and worked on. We'll see how he reacts to that throughout the week."

The Bucks are dealing with a worse injury.

Milwaukee star Khris Middleton suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his team's first-round series versus the Chicago Bills and reportedly is expected to miss the entire second-round series against the Celtics.

This is a huge setback for the Bucks, who will have to rely even more on Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the team offensively.